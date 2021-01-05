Santa Maria police arrest man on suspicion of illegal gun, drug possession

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police arrested one man on suspicion of gun and drug possession on December 31.

On December 31 at around 9 p.m., police officers from the Santa Maria Police Department's Special Enforcement Team attempted to detain a suspicious man on the 200 block of South Depot Street in Santa Maria.

The man was later identified by officers.

While officers were pursuing the man, one officer saw the man throw a gun over a nearby fence.

Officers eventually stopped the man and arrested him.

In their search of the man's possessions, they found live ammunition and approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine.

The man was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm, violation of parole and obstructing or resisting an officer.