Special Flags and Bell Ringing at the Santa Barbara Mission welcome Pope Leo XIV

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Yellow and white flags are draping the entrance to Old Mission Santa Barbara after the announcement of Leo XIV as the new Pope.

The word spread throughout the Catholic community and the world just after 9 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Old Mission, one of the iconic locations for Catholics, tourists, and community gatherings is marking the historic time.

"Peace be with all of you!" - were the first words of Pope Leo XIV followed by reactions worldwide.

Special flags are over the front doors of the mission and from the bell towers.

The Conclave has elected Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost as the 267th Bishop of Rome. He is the first American elected, originally from Chicago.

