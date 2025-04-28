Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Hiker with injured knee on Cold Springs Trail rescued by firefighters Monday afternoon

Montecito Fire Department
By
today at 5:39 pm
Published 5:51 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A female hiker with an injured knee was brought down from Cold Springs Trail north of Montecito by firefighters Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to Cold Springs Trail for an injured hiker stated the Montecito Fire Department to Your News Channel.

Firefighters from the Montecito Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department's Search and Rescue Team found the woman with a knee injury about one mile up the west fork of the Cold Springs Trail detailed the Montecito Fire Department.

According to Montecito Fire, the woman was safely brought to the trailhead using a stokes basket where she was evaluated by paramedics and she agreed to take herself to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
cold springs trail
injured hiker
KEYT
Montecito Fire Department
outdoors
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Search and Rescue
stokes basket

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

