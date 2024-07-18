Local teens complete emergency response training certification program Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara City Fire Department completed its teen-focused Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training program on Thursday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-certified program gives local teens hands-on training alongside first responders to develop basic life-saving skills.

Thursday's 22 participating teens, ranging in ages from 14 to 18 years old, received a fully equipped CERT backpack and student manual upon completion of the program in addition to new emergency response skills.

These skills were put to the test Thursday at Fire Station 1 on West Carrillo Street during a full-scale disaster simulation where teens were expected to effectively take the role of first responders.

Now, the graduating teens can take their training, which has no expiration date and is valid nationwide, and protect their communities.