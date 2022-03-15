Skip to Content
Sunstone Winery reveals plans to open rooftop tasting room in Funk Zone

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Sunstone Winery, currently located in the Santa Ynez Valley, is coming to Santa Barbara's Funk Zone with a rooftop tasting room.

According to News Channel 3-12's media partners at Noozhawk, the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review gave the project final approval last week.

The approved project plans include a 1,300 square-foot roof deck, with 40 seats, along with a rooftop bar.

Sunstone Winery hopes to open its doors to the Funk Zone in summer of 2023.

