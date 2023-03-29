53-year-old former Nipomo youth pastor arrested for child molestation between 2005-2008

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Former youth pastor Jeffery York at New Beginnings Community Church in Nipomo was arrested Wednesday for child molestation and sexual abuse over a three-year period, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

SLO Sheriff's arrested the 53-year-old from Portland following an investigation into York for child molestation of a male victim in Nipomo that occurred between 2005 and 2008.

SLO Detectives say over the course of the investigation they discovered York was living in Portland, Oregon, but SLO Deputies found a car registered to York in the 600 block of El Camino Real in Arroyo Grande during a routine patrol Wednesday.

York was arrested and booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail on two counts of oral sex by duress, lewd acts with a child under 14 with force, and other various charges. Bail is set at $400,000.

SLO Sheriff's believe there could be other victims and encourage potential survivors to contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.