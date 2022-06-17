No significant change in San Luis Obispo County election races after latest round of results

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office released updated election results on Friday night, though there were no significant changes in the most contested races.

Jimmy Paulding continues to hold his lead in the county Fourth District Supervisor race against incumbent Lynn Compton, with Paulding garnering roughly 56% of the votes counted and Compton reporting 44%.

Incumbent Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano also holds onto her lead, with 65% of the votes, ahead of James Baugh who reports 20% and Stewart Jenkins reporting 15%.

The Oceano Community Service District's emergency/fire services tax measure has yet to gain enough votes to pass. The measure needs two-thirds, or 66%, approval to pass, but only had roughly 58% of votes as of Friday night.

Bruce Gibson remained ahead of his opponents in the race for Second District Supervisor, with 50% of the votes on Friday night. Dawn Ortiz-Legg held her lead in the Third District Supervisor race with 65% of the votes.

There are still roughly 24,400 ballots left to count, and the Elections Office will resume counting on Wednesday, according to Cano.

