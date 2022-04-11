Paso Robles City Library invites children ages 5-12 to spring reading challenge

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Paso Robles City Library announced Monday that it will start a spring reading challenge named "Spring into a New Book" for children ages five through 12.

The challenge will last from April 15-22, and the library said it will offer prize incentives for those who participate.

The library said in order to participate: sign up with Beanstack, read for 90 minutes, and then go to the Paso Robles City Library for a certificate and a prize.

In addition, the library said participants can bring their certificates to their Paso Robles Joint Unified School District school to get an extra treat.

The library said to check with the participant's school librarian for more information.

Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey said “While we’ve partnered with Paso Robles Joint Unified School District elementary schools to give children an extra incentive, don’t worry if you are not a PRJUSD student. We encourage all students to sign up with Beanstack, read for 90 minutes during their break from school, and come to the library for a prize. And don’t forget that all reading counts! Sports magazines, graphic novels, audiobooks in the car, or that giant Guinness Book of World Records all count toward your 90-minute goal!”

The Paso Robles City Library is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Curbside service is available during open hours, according to the library.

For more information, you can call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.