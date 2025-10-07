Health Care Services and Jobs in the Community on the Line with New Federal Funding Policies

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County workers chanted outside of the administration building early Tuesday morning, worried about layoffs and patients services with looming federal cuts.

The Trump administration is set to possible reduce funding and that's linked to undocumented immigrants in the system.

For now, the county is going to find alternative health care providers for 7,500 people within the system now that are in line for medical care cuts.

For workers in Local 620 and 721 they are also learning that the county's budget is out of balance with the federal funding reductions. Many positions could be cut out or open positions may be frozen. Other job tasks would also likely be consolidated.

That would "place a burden" on the system according to front line workers.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors heard from more than 50 speakers on this topic, mainly employees and community leaders who want the county to find funds to save jobs and also to help those in need of vital medical care.

The county is delaying a decision until November 18, which is said to be the last deadline if they are announcing layoffs and have to notify an employee of their status before the first of the year.

