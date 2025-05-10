Comeback falls short as DP loses CIF-SS D3 semifinal to Oaks Christian

GOLETA, Calif. - Time ran out on Dos Pueblos High School girls lacrosse.

The Chargers furious comeback fell two goals short in a 12-10 home loss to Oaks Christian in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 semifinal game.

Trailing 12-7 in the fourth quarter Linnea Clapinski scored three goals to bring DP within striking distance with just under a minute to play.

(Clapinski scores on a free shot in the fourth quarter. Entenza Design).

But the Chargers could not get another shot off and saw their season end at 11-10.

Clapinski finished with a team-high 6 goals.

Oaks Christian raced out to a 7-2 lead in the second quarter before Dos Pueblos closed the half with three straight goals including a first half buzzer-beater by Clapinski on an assist by Eloise Shea.

Clapinski opened the second half with a goal to bring DP to within 7-6 before the Lions tallied the next four goals to extend the lead to 11-6.

The Chargers Marissa Russak scored with 33 seconds left in the third quarter as DP trailed 11-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Stella Lawler made 14 saves against Oaks Christian but the Lions sister act of Julia and Elizabeth Forsyth proved to be too much for DP.

(Julia Forsyth helps lead the Lions into the title game. Entenza Design).

Oaks Christian will play in their first-ever girls lacrosse CIF-SS final next Friday against powerhouse Trabucco Hills at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.