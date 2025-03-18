New gas station at busy Orcutt intersection draws mixed opinions

ORCUTT, Calif. - A busy intersection in Orcutt will see a new gas station soon and construction is fully underway.

The intersection is known to locals for some tricky maneuverability, since it's a double-decked intersection, with Orcutt Rd. running parallel to Orcutt Expressway, which is Highway 135.

During the busy times of the day, locals coming to shop at Spencer's Fresh Markets or retrieving a vehicle from Medina's Tire shop, or picking up a tamale at Beth's famous pink trailer will know you have to be on extra alert when navigating this intersection.

When construction began for this new gas station, locals took to social media to express varied opinions.

Some are glad to see changes coming to this intersection, while others feel a new gas station will only make traffic problems worse.

Current reports show this intersection to have one of the highest accident records in Santa Barbara County.

The owner of the gas-station-to-be is local to the Central Coast, but says they were not out to solve traffic problems.