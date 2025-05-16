Cate boys tennis wins CIF-SS Championship beating San Marcos in all-local D3 final

CLAREMONT, Calif. - Small and mighty!

The Cate Rams defeated San Marcos 11-7 to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 boys tennis championship.

Cate has just over 300 students but they beat schools with 10 times their enrollment size during this playoff run.

The Rams doubles team of Nate Newlove and Harry Su won all three of their matches 6-1.

Cate went 6-3 in singles, only losing to San Marcos standout junior Carter Cotich who went 3-1.

The Rams went 15-1 in their championship season.

This was the best finish ever for San Marcos as they go 16-8 and CIF-SS runner-up.