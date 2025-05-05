San Marcos sweeps Athlete of the Week awards plus Buist and Kramer honored at luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Four awards were handed out at the next to last Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon for the school year.

San Marcos High School senior swimmer Sierra Tallman is the Female Athlete of the Week while Royals tennis player Carter Cotich is the Male Athlete of the Week.

Tallman broke a 45-year old San Marcos record in winning the 100-yard breaststroke at the Channel League Finals. Her time of 1:04.49 broke the 1980 record set by Anne Tweedy who went on and swam on the U.S. National Team.

Tallman also set a new Channel League Championship meet record in the 200 IM with a winning time of 2:02.93 as the Royals won the league title.

Cotich captured the Channel League Singles Championship as he completed league season undefeated and did not lose a set.

He will now lead the Royals tennis team into the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs.

Nicole Buist received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award for Santa Barbara High School.

The junior led the Dons to a CIF-SS tennis title in the fall and she also is on the track & field team.

She is a great teammate and displays tremendous sportsmanship.

The Westmont College Scholar-Athlete of the Year is women's basketball player Sage Kramer.

The junior averaged over 17 points per game and she has never received less than an A in any of her classes at Westmont.