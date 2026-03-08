Skip to Content
College Sports

Local college scores

Cal_Poly_Mustangs_logo.svg
Mustangs win in basketball, baseball and tennis
By
Published 12:34 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

NCAA Men's Basketball:

UC San Diego 64, UCSB 63

Cal Poly 108, CS Bakersfield 76

Point Loma 94, Westmont 69: Championship game in PacWest Tournament

NCAA Women's Basketball:

UC San Diego 72, UCSB 65

Cal Poly 66, CS Bakersfield 54

NCAA Baseball:

UCSB 7, Long Beach State 4: Andrew Checketts wins 500th game at UCSB

Cal Poly 6, Hawai'i 2

Westmont 3, Fresno Pacific 2: Game 1

Fresno Pacific 12, Westmont 3: Game 2

NCAA Softball:

UCSB 9, UC San Diego 2: Game 1

UCSB 8, UC San Diego 4: Game 2

CS Fullerton 10, Cal Poly 2: Game 1

CS Fullerton 9, Cal Poly 1: Game 2

NCAA Men's Tennis:

UCSB 4, Texas Tech 3

NCAA Women's Tennis:

Cal Poly 5, UC San Diego 2

Westmont 5, Cal State LA 2

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.