Checketts wins #500 as UCSB runs win streak to 10 games

Gauchos are 11-2 on the season
Published 12:03 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Andrew Checketts enters the exclusive 500 win club at UCSB as his Gauchos extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 7-4 victory over Long Beach State.

Checketts joins former volleyball legends Kathy Gregory and Ken Preston as the only head coaches to win 500 games at UCSB.

The Gauchos scored three times in the third inning to grab a 4-2 lead highlighted by a 2-run double by Jonathan Mendez.

Long Beach State tied the game at 4 with single runs in the fourth and sixth innings but the Gauchos plated three runs in the eighth inning. Colin Beazizo blasted a 2-run homer to cap the scoring for UCSB who improves to 11-2 on the year and 2-0 in the Big West.

The Gauchos got a terrific effort from reliever Donovann Jackson who pitched 4 1/3 innings allowing just one run and two hits while striking out 5.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

