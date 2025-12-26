New York City could see its most snow in a few years from a post-Christmas storm slicing through the Northeast

By Meteorologist Chris Dolce, Andrew Freedman, CNN

(CNN) — A winter storm is poised to bring heavy snow and ice to the Northeast Friday into early Saturday, with more than 23 million people under winter storm warnings — including New York City, which could see its biggest snowfall since 2022.

The warnings are in effect for an area from New York City northeast into Connecticut, east to Long Island, and southwest into northern New Jersey. Interior portions of New York, including the Hudson Valley and Binghamton, are also in the warning area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, where the fast-moving storm will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday.

The New York City and Philadelphia metros could see snow and sleet by Friday afternoon that will continue overnight. The wintry weather will likely snarl air and road travel following the Christmas holiday. Snow totals in the Tri-State area could be between 5 to 9 inches, with heavy snow possible at times Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Exact totals are still uncertain since it will depend on where any heavier bands of snow develop in relation to the Big Apple, but some spots north and west of the city could pick up more than 8 inches of snow. Also, if sleet mixes in with the snow in New York City it could lessen accumulations there.

The last time New York City saw a snowstorm of at least 4 inches was January 7, 2022. That snow-starved streak could end by Saturday as the storm moves out of the region during the morning.

Philadelphia is expected to see a heavy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain, with the potential for 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation. How much snow versus sleet, freezing rain and rain the metro area will see depends on exactly where cold air meets the storm’s moisture.

An ice storm warning for ice accumulations of 0.2 – 0.3 inches, which is enough to cause damage to trees and power lines, is in effect in western Pennsylvania, just east of Pittsburgh and west of Altoona, through Saturday morning. “Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible,” the NWS stated.

Farther south, Washington, DC, will see mainly rain from this storm system, although some sleet and freezing rain is anticipated in northern areas of Maryland.

