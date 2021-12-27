Safer rain arrives again in burn areas for the last week of the year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The last week of the year will have weather that should help the burn areas of the South Coast and not cause too many worries for the Santa Barbara County Flood Control Department or Public Works crews.

The week will start off with about six hours of light rain on top of the solid rain before and on Christmas that fell.

Already in the last week, rain guages are showing roughly from 3.5 inches of rain in Carpinteria to 8 inches of rain on San Marcos Pass. The Alisal fire zone from the October blaze has had about 4 inches of rain. Roads remain open.

Forecasters says today and Wednesday will have wet weather systems, with something left over on Thursday.

Two more days of rain starting next Tuesday are already in the advanced forecast.

Some of the areas known for street flooding such as the Funk Zone have barricades and flooding signs ready.

Over the weekend, a storm Saturday had a Christmas surprise to it.

At 8:45 in an area east of Turnpike near Goleta, a power wind event came though. It damaged several car ports. and some structures. No one was hurt.

Some metal items from the San Marcos High field were tossed in to the air and ended up off campus in a neighborhood.

More information can be found in the First Alert Weather App or on the Newschannel 3-12 web page.