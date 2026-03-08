Skip to Content
CIF-State Playoffs: St. Joseph boys basketball loses, Knights girls win

St. Joseph girls basketball advances to regional final
Published 12:15 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-State Boys Basketball Open Division Regional Semifinal: Harvard-Westlake 56, St. Joseph 52: Knights finish the season 31-3.

CIF-State Girls Basketball Division 2 Regional Semifinal: St. Joseph 68, Rosary Academy 63: Knights host Saugus in Regional Final on Tuesday, March 10th.

CIF-State Girls Soccer Division 2 Regional Final: Westlake 0, Westview 0: Westlake advances 4-2 on PKs. The Warriors will play San Ramon Valley in the State Championship game on Friday, March 13th at 5:30 p.m. at Natomas High School.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

