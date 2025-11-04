Skip to Content
Commercial burglars arrested in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police arrested two commercial burglars just after 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

SMPD officers checked the business and heard both men involved jumping a chain-link fence on one side of the property.

SMPD officers then detained a 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old man after finding a truck registered to the 31-year-old containing many stolen items from the business.

Video surveillance showed both men inside the business committing the burglary and the SMPD later booked both into the SBSO jail for felony burglary charges.

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12.

