Meet Gus! Gus visited the Morning News in hope of finding his fur-ever home

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Meet Gus, a shih-tzu maltese mix 9-year-old bundle of joy. Santa Barbara Humane's Chief Operating Officer brought Gus onto the Morning News show Thursday in hope of helping him find his fur-ever home.

Gus is a bundle of joy, sweetness and is great with people and other dogs. He is great with kids and has the sassiest under-bite. He's been at the shelter since July and has his blood work done.

Gus is one of 87 other animals hoping to find their next owner.

For those who love Basset Hounds, Cheez-boy is a pure bred, also hoping for find his new home and owners as well as Po the husky, who has been available since January. For more information on Gus and other animals available for adoption, visit Santa Barbara Humane.