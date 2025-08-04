Two-car crash leaves man dead on Highway 126 Sunday night near Fillmore

FILLMORE, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol of Moorpark is investigating a two-car crash that killed a 71-year-old man on Highway 126 near Fillmore just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

The 71-year-old who died drove a 2010 Volkswagen Passat, and a 53-year-old suffered major injuries in his 2019 Honda Odyssey as the second driver in the crash, according to the CHP.

The 53-year-old driver drove west on Highway 126 at approximately 60 miles per hour and eventually entered the eastbound lane before crashing head-on with the Volkswagen, according to the CHP.

The 53-year-old required hospital transport for his injuries, but drugs and alcohol are still unknown as potential factors in the crash, according to the CHP.

Highway 126 was closed for approximately 45 minutes during an initial investigation that concluded at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to the CHP.

The Ventura County Fire Department, AMR, Ventura County Sheriff's Office and CalTrans helped with the incident alongside the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office, according to the CHP.

For more information on the deceased, please contact the VCMEO. For more information on the crash, contact the CHP.