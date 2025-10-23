Lompoc City Council approves new contract with local Chamber of Commerce restoring all funding

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – The Lompoc City Council has unanimously approved a new contract with the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce that restores funding cuts presented earlier this year.

The new contract extends services between the organizations and fully returns funding levels for the organization that were initially planned to be substantially reduced during a summer meeting of the city government.

"On behalf of our board, staff, and volunteers, I want to express deep gratitude to the city staff, and the many community members who engaged in this process," said DeVika Stalling President and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce. "This agreement represents more than a contract — it’s a renewed commitment to partnership, trust, and a shared vision for Lompoc’s prosperity. We believe this mutually developed path forward will allow us to better serve our members, support local businesses, and elevate the community."

After notable community pushback about the cuts and four months of negotiations between city staff and the business-focused organization, the City Council reversed its decision and this week approved a new contract.

On Thursday the City of Lompoc shared the following message with Your News Channel, "The City of Lompoc looks forward to continuing to strengthen community engagement throughout Lompoc via the newly renewed contract with the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, as approved by the Lompoc City Council on Tuesday, October 21. This contract reflects both the City’s and Chamber’s commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth in Lompoc. The city looks forward to working with the Chamber to continue to help Lompoc’s businesses and residents thrive."