Lompoc Police to require bicycle license after reports of reckless riding through traffic

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department is requiring a bicycle license for bike riders after officers have received numerous reports of reckless riding throughout the city.

According to the police department, the common reports are that a group of young bicyclists ride in and out of traffic dangerously, cut vehicles off, ride throughout parking lots and block traffic.

"The biggest complaint that we get is on this kids riding wheelies in the middle of traffic and playing chicken with vehicles," said Sergeant Arias. "They'll ride a wheelie for a long distance of time and a vehicle is coming and they'll stay with the vehicle and right at the last second, they're swerving to miss the vehicle and the goal is to see how close you can get to a vehicle."

Police said citations will be issued to riders who continue to ride bikes illegally.

Officers recommend for bicyclists to go in to the department and register their bikes.