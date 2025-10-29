1500 Pumpkins Join Characters for a Theatrical Halloween Event in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the more creative Halloween events on the South Coast is ready for visitors Thursday and Friday.

Volunteers unloaded 1,500 pumpkins in Isla Vista at Anisq'Oyo Park.

A theatrical style journey is being created in different areas in a family friendly event for all ages.

It will include many art and entertainment areas including character actors, a black light experience, a silent disco, an interactive experience and a costume contest.



Isla Vista Recreation and Parks (IVRP) General Manager Kimberly Kiefer says, "It's about creating an immersive experience that the community can participate in no matter what the age. It's a multi-generational event. It's a good time for all and really it's about, showing what public space can do when you have an outdoor public space in a park."

She says it is a blend of activities "and you create it into a space where people want to come out and have fun and meet each other and connect, you know, anything's possible. and I think that's what this event does."

The Pumpkin Patch event will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at no cost. Each night Oct. 30 and 31, will have a special events unique for that evening. Everyone attending can take one of the pumpkins with them on the way out.