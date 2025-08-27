Andrew Gustafson charged with two felonies in connection with weekend assault using a paddle

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Andrew Eric Gustafson is facing felony assault charges after an altercation in the waters off of Morro Bay over the weekend.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Aug. 26 by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the 59-year-old allegedly used a paddle board paddle to assault a person identified in court documents by their initials, H.R.

Gustafson entered a plea of not guilty to both felony charges during his arraignment Wednesday, Aug. 27 shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

He is next due in court on Sep. 3 and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sep. 8 in Department 8 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court added the district attorney's office.