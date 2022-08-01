Kristin Smart murder trial continues in Salinas courtroom

SALINAS, Calif. – After another unexpected delay in the Kristin Smart murder trial last week, the trial picked back up in a Salinas courtroom on Monday.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart, who was a 19-year-old Cal Poly student at the time of her disappearance in May 1996, because he was reportedly the last one to see her alive after an off-campus party that spring. Paul's father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accessory to the crime.

The trial was scheduled to continue on Tuesday, July 26, but was postponed because a juror in Ruben Flores' jury could not make it.

It resumed on Monday with San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office investigator James Camp taking the stand. Initial questioning by prosecuting attorney Chris Peuvrelle began centered on Camp's background and work experience.

Camp has worked for the District Attorney's Office since 2012 and served at the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office prior to that. He attended Cal Poly from 1991-1995.

The questioning then pivoted to Cal Poly's red brick dormitories on campus. Camp delved into the layout of the dorms and the topography of the surrounding area.

Peuvrelle then went through multiple photographs that Camp took of the home, located at 135 Crandall Way, where Smart and Paul Flores interacted on May 24, 1996, right before her disappearance. Camp discussed the travel path from the house to the red brick dorms, and Peuvrelle ended his questioning by indicating that he will call on Camp later in the trial.

Defense attorney Robert Sanger then began his cross-examination, asking several questions about various travel paths and walking options from the house to the dorms.

"There's a million options," Camp said.

Sanger then asked about the photos of the Crandall Way house that Camp took in July 2021. He asked if Camp knew if there were any police photos taken of the house in 1996 or at any point through 2021, to which Camp said he was unsure.

