Eyeglass Factory gives parents half off during December to go with free kids glasses

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -The Eyeglass Factory is giving the gift of sight this holiday season at its Santa Barbara and Ventura County stores.



All kids 18 and under, with a prescription, are getting free glasses.

It's been part of the company's commitment to children since 1995 when they had what was called "Kids Day" back then.

Feldman recalls his dad Rick who ran the stores for years saying,"kids they can't get their full potential if they can't see."



Going from blurry vision to sharp vision means a turn around in their studies too.

Feldman said he sees the difference. "You see the smile on their face. All of a sudden they can see they can see the chalkboard, they can read, and we get the feedback that they weren't able to do this."

There are many familiar brand names, trendy designs and modern looks available under the free program. The glasses aren't lower quality or irregulars. Feldman, said "kids want to look good , they don't want just anything."

Feldman say with the help of a customer in Ventura who goes to Cuba regularly, the company is also sending some pairs there to help with children's vision issues, even if they have an eye test.

This year already about 50 pairs have gone from here to there and made a difference.



"They have the prescription but they don't have the glasses. They don't have access to glasses unless it costs money," said Feldman

At the company's locations in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Camarillo, glasses are made, on the spot, in an hour to complete the orders quickly.

The newest offer to complete the vision plan for a family, for the month of December, parents are also getting a gift to go with their children's free glasses. "We said let's open it up and celebrate the parent by giving them 50 percent off," said Feldman.

For children that need an eye test, the Eyeglass Factory has a doctor on site with a prescription for $30.