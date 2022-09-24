Santa Barbara stops Rio Mesa on a 2-point conversion try in overtime to edge Spartans 7-6 in a key Channel League game

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Defense was the story of the game so it was fitting that the winning play was made on that side of the ball.

Santa Barbara stopped J'lin Wingo just short of the goal line on a 2-point conversion attempt which set off a wild Dons celebration as they edged Rio Mesa 7-6 in overtime to improve to 3-1 in the Channel League while the Spartans dropped to 2-1 in league.

Despite both teams having explosive offenses the game was scoreless heading into overtime.

Santa Barbara had the ball first and they got to start at the 13 yard-line following a personal foul by the Spartans on the final play of regulation.

The Dons wasted no time as quarterback Abel Renteria threw a touchdown pass to Kai Mault on the first play in overtime and Jeffery Lachuga made the extra point to give Santa Barbara a 7-0 lead.

The Spartans responded with a touchdown as JJ Bittner lofted a 4-yard touchdown pass to Henry Borjas to make it 7-6.

Rio Mesa made a gutsy call to go for 2 and the win but the Dons denied Wingo and improve to 5-1 overall on the season.