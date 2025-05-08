Santa Barbara Unified Reverses Arts Layoffs Ahead of 2025–26 School Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) has reversed course on previously announced arts staffing reductions, rescinding layoff notices for junior high band and Santa Barbara High School theater positions.

The changes follow a meeting on Friday, May 2, with Superintendent Hilda Maldonado, Trustee Kafri, and San Marcos High School Principal Holdren.

Although two visual arts teachers, one each at San Marcos and Santa Barbara High, will not be replaced due to staff transfers, district leaders emphasize that no arts or music educators are being laid off for the 2025–26 school year. San Marcos High School is also set to add a new dance teacher, funded by Proposition 28, which earmarks dedicated funding for arts education statewide.

In total, the district will see a net loss of just one arts teacher next school year. “We are celebrating the wins - no arts layoffs,” said Naomi Jane Voigt, Santa Barbara Teen Star and SBUSD student. “But we must continue to push for restored high school course offerings and a full, well-rounded education for every student.”

Superintendent Maldonado added that while the staffing picture has improved, the process is not yet finalized. “We are still finishing the process, and the final vote will take place next week at the May 13 board meeting,” Maldonado said.

In an update shared with the school community, SBUSD reported that it had avoided large-scale layoffs while still addressing a $9.4 million budget deficit. After weeks of reviewing enrollment, staffing, and unfilled positions, the district identified a need to lay off only 3–5 employees.

Arts and music positions are not among the final cuts, and there are no layoffs at the elementary school level. Maldonado said staffing restorations—including 3.5 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions in elementary arts, music, STEAM, and instructional support for English and math—were made possible through retirements, resignations, employee transfers, and the reallocation of unfilled positions. A slight increase in junior high and high school enrollment also helped reduce the total number of layoffs.

“While we would prefer that no employees are ever laid off, we are thankful for our collaboration with CSEA and SBTA in navigating this challenging period,” Maldonado said.

Employees affected will receive compensation packages, additional resources, and priority consideration for future openings.

Despite the positive staffing news, concerns remain over reduced class schedules at the high school level. Next year, most 10th-grade students will only be able to take seven classes, while 11th and 12th graders will be limited to six. Advocates say this creates “dismissal periods” that limit access to electives such as the arts, world languages, and career technical education.

The district originally issued 85 Reduction in Force (RIF) notices, though all but one have now been rescinded. Still, stakeholders argue that the annual uncertainty takes a toll. “This yearly cycle creates instability and stress for teachers and students,” said Voigt. “We need better planning and earlier decision-making.”

Looking ahead, parents and students are calling on the district to:

Restore an eight-period schedule or similar options to expand elective capacity.

Ensure Proposition 28 funds—nearly $2 million annually—are used to hire new arts teachers, not to replace existing ones or purchase materials.

Provide regular public updates on staffing, course offerings, and Prop 28 expenditures in accordance with the SBUSD Strategic Arts Plan 2023–28.

The plan commits the district to expanding arts access at every school, and advocates say transparency and accountability will be key to achieving that goal.

“Eighty percent of Prop 28 funding must go to hiring new arts teachers,” said Voigt. “We need to make sure this money truly expands access to the arts for all students.”