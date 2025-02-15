Lompoc Unified School District superintendent honored with yearly award

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Unified School District announced a yearly award for Superintendent Dr. Clara Finneran.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) proudly announces the selection of Superintendent Dr. Clara Finneran as the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 13 Superintendent of the Year. ACSA is California’s statewide organization dedicated to advocating for the best interests of students and to develop, empower and inspire equity-minded educational leaders. ACSA acknowledges superintendents who demonstrate a commitment to: an equitable education system and to meeting the diverse needs of all students and school communities; exceptional leadership in implementing, managing and supporting school programs; educational quality and student achievement; professional growth, ethics and innovation; and, nurturing and sustaining a safe and inclusive learning environment.

Dr. Clara Finneran has served as superintendent in the Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) for slightly over two years. During her relatively short tenure, Dr. Finneran has had a tremendous impact across the District and Lompoc Valley. Examples of the District’s accomplishments under her leadership include:

Steady Academic Progress : LUSD’s 2024 annual State assessment results show steady progress across the District’s 16 schools and nearly 9,000 students, a majority of whom come from historically underserved communities. For example, from 2023 to 2024, 6 schools showed improvement in English language arts, 7 schools showed improvement in mathematics, and 7 schools showed improvement in science. This includes 7 schools exiting the State’s Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI) program in 2024, with one remaining school needing additional support. Many of the state-designated subgroups of students improved as well. Additionally, 49.4% of the District’s 15% English learner (EL) students demonstrated proficiency in English, representing a 4.5% gain over 2023 and surpassing the State average of 45.7%. In 2024, students with disabilities increased in English language arts, math, and college and career readiness. The District also demonstrated significant progress addressing chronic absenteeism with a 10.2% decrease in 2024.

: In November 2024, the District passed Measure M, a general obligation bond for $160 million, with a 59.7% voter approval rate. Measure M will provide the District with muchneeded funding to address some of the District’s most pressing needs reflected in the LUSD Facilities Master Plan, totaling $439 million. Measure M also reflects a high degree of community support for Dr. Finneran’s leadership, as the last bond passed in 2002, and Measure M passed after four failed previous attempts. Serious Pursuit of Employee Workforce Housing: The District has been seriously exploring employee workforce housing since May 2024 when the LUSD Board of Trustees unanimously adopted a resolution to do so. This initiative will potentially bring 100 or more below-market rental units to LUSD employees. Currently, the District is working through the feasibility phase and exploring private-public partnerships to support development. This initiative was made possible through a grant award made to the District in December 2023, supporting expert guidance from the California School Boards Association, UC Berkeley’s Center for Cities and Schools, and UCLA’s City Lab with support from the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative.

The LUSD motto, developed collaboratively under Dr. Finneran’s leadership is “trusting relationships + high expectations = every student achieves.” She exemplifies this in her everyday leadership, and many staff and community members acknowledge and celebrate her ability to bring educational partners together to realize the District’s vision: Each student graduates from high school prepared to meet the challenges of post-secondary education and the demands of a successful career. Here’s what they have to say:

Brian Jaramillo, assistant superintendent of Education Services shares, “Under Dr. Finneran’s leadership we have focused on providing students and families all of the support they need to be successful, including a rigorous academic program, academic and social-emotional support, academic enrichment, and extended learning opportunities. We are deepening our support to ensure that teachers and administrators have the professional learning, coaching, support, and resources they need to achieve our district goals. I am so proud to be part of a team that makes this happen each and every day for each and every student.”

Board President Franky Caldeira speaks to her key strengths, “Dr. Finneran leads with a blend of strength, empathy, and authenticity. She is unafraid to make tough decisions, when necessary, always guided by the best interests of our students, staff, and community. Throughout these challenges, she treats every individual with respect and ensures their voices are heard. At the same time, she is approachable and warm, often sharing a laugh or lightening the mood to build genuine connections. Her ability to balance firmness with humanity has earned her the trust and admiration of all who work with her.”

Future for Lompoc Youth Executive Director Chuck Madson sums up Clara’s leadership, “Beyond Measure M, Clara has fostered a culture of transparency and collaboration, strengthening relationships between the district, parents, staff, and the wider community. Her approachable leadership style and genuine passion for improving educational outcomes have earned her the respect and admiration of all who work with her.”

Superintendent Finneran comments, “I appreciate this important honor, representing ACSA Region 13 and uplifting the amazing work of the LUSD team. I want to acknowledge the LUSD Board, staff, students, their families, and our community for their partnership and support as well as my colleagues across the County, Region, and State. Like our motto says, we can accomplish great things when we have trusting relationships and high expectations.”

Dr. Finneran will join the other 18 regional superintendent winners for consideration as ACSA State Superintendent of the Year. ASCA will announce the state award recipients on April 21, 2025.

About ACSA

The Association of California School Administrators is the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the United States, serving more than 17,000 California educators. One of ACSA's priorities is to ensure that school leaders are recognized for their excellence. Through the annual awards program, ACSA honors students, administrators, and community organizations for their achievements and their dedication to public education at both the regional and state levels. Each year, ACSA recognizes outstanding leadership across 21 categories of school leadership, including superintendent. Administrators are first selected in each of ACSA’s 19 regions and ultimately at the State level. ACSA Region 13 encompasses San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties, and proudly represents eight charters: San Luis Obispo, North Santa Barbara, South Santa Barbara, North Ventura County, South Ventura County, Simi Valley Moorpark Management Association (SVMMA), Conejo Las Virgenes Oak Park (COLVOP), and a newest addition, the Retired Educational Leaders Charter.

Lompoc Unified School District offers an outstanding educational experience for its more than 9,000 students. Its award-winning schools and programs, strong leaders, teachers, and staff serve Pre-Kindergarten through high school students living in the City of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Mesa Oaks, Mission Hills, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and rural areas adjacent to these. The District offers a wide range of programs, including Career Technical Education, Advanced Placement, Dual Language Immersion, and support for multilingual students and students with special needs, as well as exceptional extracurricular opportunities, such as athletics and clubs.