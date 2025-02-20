Santa Maria Man fatally stabbed by Three Men in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – In the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 15th, Santa Monica Police responded to reports of a stabbing at the 100 block of Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica.

The incident reportedly occurred following a verbal altercation. Upon arrival, officers found two males with significant stab wounds.

One of the male victims – 31-year-old Oscar Alfredo Gonzalez from Santa Maria – was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but ultimately passed away from his wounds. The other male victim remains unidentified, and was also transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, officers arrested two suspects on Monday, Feb. 17th and a third suspect on Wednesday, Feb. 19th – all three suspects have an extensive criminal history.

Officers arrested two brothers from South Gate, 42-year-old Ricardo Quinteros and 41-year-old Alfredo Quinteros, along with 32-year-old Rogelio Arenas from Los Angeles.

The trio was arrested on the following charges:

Alfredo Quinteros: 187 PC – Homicide; No Bail

Ricardo Quinteros Jr.: 32 PC – Accessory; No Bail

Rogelio Arenas: 187 PC – Homicide; No Bail

The family of Oscar Alfredo Gonzalez have set up a GoFundMe page to support the sudden loss.

The Santa Monica Police Departments states this case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Lucero at hilda.lucero@santamonica.gov, Sergeant Lozano at alfonso.lozano@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander 24 hours at (310) 458-8427.