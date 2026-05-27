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Miembro de la mesa directiva del COD Ruben Pérez, fue arrestado bajo sospecha de conducir bajo la influencia del alcohol

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

El miembro de la mesa directiva del Colegio del Desierto Ruben Pérez, fue arrestado bajo sospecha de conducir bajo la influencia del alcohol en la intersección de las calles Washington y Country Club en Palm Desert.

Pérez confirmó su arresto y dijo que pidió permiso para ausentarse de su trabajo para tratar el alcoholismo y la depresión.

Este es el segundo arresto de Pérez por DUI desde el 2023, en el primero se declaró culpable de los cargos y pago con trabajo comunitario, además fue sentenciado a 36 meses de libertad condicional.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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