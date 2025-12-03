Magical Christmas Forest Gives Back to Santa Maria Students & Community This Holiday Season

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Maria Bonita School District students are back in an all-new magical Christmas tree forest.

It’s becoming a yearly tradition for kids in the Santa Maria valley, providing field trip exhibitions of community created Christmas trees.

In addition to the friendly holiday competition of tree design, donations are simultaneously entries in the raffle fundraiser.

Anyone can donate to be entered into the raffle, and the magical Christmas tree forest is on display at Kia of Santa Maria until December 13th.

Altrusa International Golden Valley, Inc. sponsors this event each year, raising funds for the enhancement of education and literacy programs in the community.

