Local Reactions to Vatican’s Election of First American Pope at Old Mission Santa Ines

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - If a TV, radio, or social media outlet was on near you this morning, it's likely you heard the Vatican's announcement that they've elected their first American Pope in history, to succeed Pope Francis.

Cardinal Robert Prevost was voted in to be the new Pope, and has chosen to be known by the name Pope Leo XIV.

Local church leaders are reeling as they recover from a sense of surprise, as an American pope didn't seem to really be on anyone's radar.

As Cardinal Prevost is known for centrist stances, supporting a variety of initiatives, locals hope the name Pope Leo XIV will be synonymous with the very compassion and peace-seeking understanding the name invokes.