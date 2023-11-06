Pennsylvania voters weigh abortion rights in open state Supreme Court seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters will make a decision with implications for the future of voting and abortion rights in a presidential battleground state when they choose the winner for an open state Supreme Court seat. The race Tuesday between Democrat Dan McCaffery and Republican Carolyn Carluccio will not change the fact that Democrats hold a majority on the seven-seat bench. Democrats currently hold a 4-2 majority with an open seat following the death last year of Chief Justice Max Baer, a Democrat.

