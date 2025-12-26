Getting the most value from post-holiday sales: 4 key categories worth buying now

Target

As the holiday season winds down, the days between Christmas and New Year’s have become a key moment for shoppers to recharge and enjoy their new holiday presents, including one of the most gifted items of the season: gift cards.

According to the National Retail Federation, gift cards rank as the second-most popular gift for the 2025 holiday season, with total spending estimated to reach $29 billion.

Whether shoppers are stocking up on entertaining essentials and preparing to host New Year’s celebrations or refreshing their homes and focused on the latest wellness must-haves, shopping post-holiday can unlock meaningful savings. Target shares data-driven insights into the categories that provide shoppers with the most value at this time of year.

Shopping strategically after the holidays

According to Target shopping data, gift card redemptions are nearly four times higher during the week after Christmas, compared to the rest of the year. Pairing gift cards with post-holiday clearance sales helps shoppers stretch their dollars further.

For many consumers, the post-holiday week is also about resetting and planning — organizing their homes with gifts received, refreshing routines and preparing for the new year.

Top 4 categories worth buying now

For guests shopping in stores or online, experts say these four categories offer standout value during the post-holiday period:

New Year’s Eve décor & hosting: Planning a New Year’s Eve party? Look for tableware, serving pieces, candles and other festive touches. Add a playful flair with party accessories like confetti, hats or statement décor or get even more value by choosing versatile items — platters, serving bowls, glassware and linens — that can be used for entertaining throughout the year. Seasonal décor & supplies: Check out the discount and clearance aisles for timeless ornaments, neutral wreaths, tree skirts and classic lighting. Also consider picking up wrapping paper, gift bags, tissue paper, ribbons and bows for celebrations now or to have on hand for the year ahead. Party outfits & statement accessories: New Year’s Eve is the perfect excuse to refresh a look without overhauling a wardrobe. Shoppers can find celebration-ready apparel and accessories — think shimmer, metallics, statement details and festive textures — that feel special for the occasion but can still be mixed into everyday outfits throughout the year. Home organization: For anyone entering the new year with a reset mindset, shopping can be part of refreshing routines and planning for the months ahead. Thoughtful purchases now — whether for entertaining, style or wellness — can help create a calmer, more functional environment.

With post-holiday sales, shoppers have the opportunity to maximize their buying power heading into the new year.

