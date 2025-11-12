Youth Council Raises Funds to Feed Families Without Kitchens in Santa Barbara 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Teens with the Youth Leadership Council are raising money to help families in Santa Barbara enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.

They’ve launched a fundraiser to collect $1,500 for pre-cooked meals for families in the Police Activities League program.

The students discovered some families don’t have access to a working kitchen or oven this holiday season.

Their goal is to make sure everyone can still share a warm meal together.

The group hopes to deliver the meals just in time for Thanksgiving Day.