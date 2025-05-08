Make Plans to Celebrate Mom! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

If you're looking for some activities following your Mother's Day brunch this weekend, the Central Coast has got you covered. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Meet Me in Old Town Goleta ~ Thursday, May 8th in Goleta

📍Goleta Community Center

⏰ 5:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 On the third Thursday of May, July, and August, the City of Goleta is hosting a community block party to highlight the charm of Old Town! Old Town businesses will participate with tastings and promotions, and each event will have a unique musical performance! Learn more here.

Community History Day ~ Saturday, May 10th in Santa Barbara

📍El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park

⏰ 11:00am - 2:00pm

🪩 This free, family-friendly event celebrates Santa Barbara's unique and diverse history. Enjoy hands-on learning stations, arts & crafts tables, activity tables led by local organizations, historical walking tours and interactive exhibit experiences that highlight the layered histories of Santa Barbara’s Presidio Neighborhood over time. Learn more here.

Santa Barbara Cactus & Succulent Society Show and Sale ~ Saturday, May 10th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Women's Club

⏰ 10:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 This local plant society will be showing off and selling cacti, succulents, ceramic pots, and pottery. The society is also accepting plant donations to showcase, and the community can even put their own plants on display at the 'Club Members" table. Learn more here.

Santa Barbara Community Yard Sale ~ Saturday, May 10th in Santa Barbara

📍Various Locations | Check digital map for locations

⏰ 8:00am - 2:00pm

🪩 Help the city of Santa Barbara reduce waste and repurpose items by shopping at the community-wide yard sale. Over 100 community members will be hosting yard sales at their homes, and you never know what you might find. Learn more here.

Santa Barbara Arts & Crafts Show 60th Anniversary ~ May 10th - 11th in Santa Barbara

📍E. Cabrillo Blvd

⏰ 10:00am - 6:00pm

🪩 The Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts show is held every weekend, but this upcoming weekend marks the 60th anniversary of the beloved community event. To celebrate the milestone, Participating artists will give away free commemorative tote bags while supplies last. Learn more here.

Breathe & Blossom: A Mother’s Day Celebration ~ Sunday, May 11th in Santa Barbara

📍Paseo Nuevo

⏰ 11:00am - 12:00pm

🪩 Bring the mom in your life to this relaxing event centered around her. Enjoy a 45-minute nourishing yoga class led by local confidence coach Itzy Canales, live music, a hands-on bouquet bar by Flora Divina, and warm beverages from Considered Coffee! Remember to bring a yoga mat, water, and anything your little one might need. Learn more here.

Wine Country Half Marathon ~ Saturday, May 10th in Solvang

📍Downtown Solvang

⏰ 7:00am

🪩 This marathon hosted in the heart of Santa Barbara Wine Country offers a one-of-a-kind trail through flower bedded vineyards and magical views. Celebrate the accomplishment with a wine festival with some of the best local wineries in Santa Ynez. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

7th Annual Santa Maria BBQ Festival ~ Saturday, May 10th in Santa Maria

📍Pioneer Park

⏰ 12:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 This 21+ event features great BBQ from various BBQ masters, and cold beer from Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. You can shop from local vendors to make your own Santa Maria BBQ at home! The event supports a local non-profit's Back-to-School Shopping Program! Learn more here.

3rd Annual Mother's Day in the Garden ~ Sunday, May 11th in Nipomo

📍Birchwood Plant Shop & Beerery

⏰ 11:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 Celebrate Mom at Birchwood where they'll have a variety of things to do. They'll have great food, jewelry to shop from, photo opportunities, and more! Birchwood has a gorgeous garden that is perfect to walk through in this warmer weather. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Photo: Downtown Paso Robles

Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival ~ Saturday, May 10th in Paso Robles

📍Downtown City Park

⏰ 10:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 Get a taste of some of Paso Robles' rich offerings of olive oils and lavender products. The fresh scents will be hard to ignore as local farmers set up their displays of products and tastings! Plus unique jewelry, arts, and crafts! Learn more here.

Family Free Day: Faerie Festival ~ Sunday, May 11th in San Luis Obispo

📍San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

⏰ 10:00am - 2:00pm

🪩 The SLO Botanical Garden is hosting their free Faerie Festival – perfect for all ages! You can make a one-of-a-kind wand, plant some seeds in the Children’s Garden, help create a beautiful faerie mural, and make & take home a mini faerie garden! Faerie attire is welcomed and encouraged. Learn more here.

Pacific Breeze Concerts ~ Sunday, May 11th in Shell Beach

📍Dinosaur Caves Park

⏰ 1:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 The City of Pismo Beach is hosting some monthly concerts on the 2nd Sunday throughout the summer. Enjoy talented, regional musical group with an unbelievable view! There will also be special family activities and food available for purchase. Learn more here.

Law Enforcement Night ~ Thursday, May 8th in San Luis Obispo

📍Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

⏰ 6:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 Various law enforcement officers and departments will be at this week's farmer's market. The public can ask officers questions, engage in interactive demonstrations, test out equipment and vehicles, and more! Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Photo: KYMA

Findings Market Spring Fair ~ Saturday, May 10th in Ventura

📍 Findings Market

⏰ 10:00am - 5:00pm

🪩 If you're still in need of a last minute Mother's Day gift, this is just the event for you. You can choose from over 100 vendors and merchants and their handcrafted goods. There will be live music, delicious food and drinks, and fun activities for all ages. Learn more here.

Mother's Day Market ~ May 10th - 11th in Ventura

📍Ventura Harbor Village

⏰ 11:00am - 6:00pm

🪩 Find a unique, ceramic gift this Mother's Day at this market. Hosted by Ventura Pottery Gallery, you can find handcrafted mugs, vases, and sculptures you won't find anywhere else! Learn more here.

Apricot Festival and Art Fair ~ Saturday, May 11th in Moorpark

📍Arroyo Vista Community Park

⏰ 11:00am - 5:00pm

🪩 Once named the apricot capital of the world, this fruit festival celebrates Moorpark's rich history. It will be full of apricot-themed food, drinks, arts, and more! A full line up of performances are scheduled so get there early! Learn more here.

Mother's Day Mariachi Festival ~ Saturday, May 10th in Oxnard

📍Oxnard Performing Arts & Convention Center

⏰ 2:00pm

🪩 The annual Mother's Day Mariachi Festival is kicking off this weekend with performances from Mariachi Reyes Del Aserradero and Mariachi Reynas de Los Angeles (de Jose Hernandez). There will be some early pre-shows to the main show starting at 11:00am. Learn more here.

The Addams Family ~ May 8th - 11th in Oxnard

📍Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center

⏰ Various Showtimes

🪩 See this bizarre and iconic family LIVE in Thousand Oaks! Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents. Learn more here.