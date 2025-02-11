Mild & dry Tuesday, tracking Flash Flood Watches, thunderstorms and dangerous weather Thursday

It's a very cool Tuesday morning. Expect some frost on plants outside and make sure to bundle up. Clouds and winds crank up ahead of our next storm system. Winds will cause hazardous driving and marine conditions. A Gale Warning has been issued from noon through Wednesday, expect gusty northwest winds, meaning boaters need to take caution. Temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s and it'll be a classic February day! Head out and soak up the sun that we have left because a major storm arrives later this week.

We get our first hint of moisture Wednesday! This will be a small amount of rain and a taste of what is to come, this will not be the dangerous storm. It is imperative to note that this will be a miniature system producing a quarter to half an inch of rain, with no impacts. We will see dry periods throughout this mini front but again this is not the real storm, it is critical to take caution when the real band of rain arrives Thursday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday drop into the 50s and winds will likely be up to advisory levels. Marine conditions remain hazardous for boaters, wet roads and blustery winds will be hazardous for your commute.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Thursday afternoon through Valentine's day morning. This is a rare sight for the National Weather Service to issue so early in advance. It is imperative to prepare for heavy downpours and dangerous traveling conditions. With rainfall rates exceeding an inch per hour, we will see moderate flooding on major highways and dangerous flooding on water-prone backroads. It only take a quarter inch of rain on a road to cause hydroplaning, please use caution and do not travel when not necessary. This storm will likely double rainfall values of the last 2 storms within a 12-24 hour timeframe. Expect at least 2" of rainfall and closer to 3.5" up in portions of San Luis Obispo County. We begin to dry out by Valentines day evening and stay dry through Sunday. Another mini system arrives Monday, but impacts will be minimal.