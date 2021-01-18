Monday evening forecast January 18th

Local Forecast

Stronger winds will impact the region beginning Monday night through Wednesday. This has prompted a Red Flag Warning across much of southwest California until midweek. A cooling trend will still continue through Tuesday with relatively dry conditions. Temperatures will warm Wednesday with stronger offshore flow. A chance of rain will then be possible by Friday and through the weekend.

Due to a strong Santa Ana wind event, conditions will remain mostly sunny through Wednesday morning. Offshore trends are expected to increase Monday night into Tuesday. With weaker offshore shore flow expected to arrive Tuesday night then much weaker on Thursday.

Daytime highs on Tuesday will warm in the low to mid 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s to 50s. By Wednesday temperatures warm right back up ranging in the mid to upper 70s.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County are under a Wind Advisory with northeast winds ranging 20 to 30 mph until Tuesday morning. A High Wind Warning will begin Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning. Northeast winds expected to range 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect across Ventura County until Tuesday morning. Northeast winds will range 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. A High Wind Warning will then be issued from Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning. Northeast winds will strengthen 40 to 50 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Central Coast until Tuesday night. Large waves will range 15 to 20 feet, highest across west to northwest facing beaches. Ventura County Coast looking at surf 8 to 12 feet possible.

Much cooler temperatures will begin on Thursday along with more cloud cover.