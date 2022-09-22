Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – A 15-year-old teenage boy from Oxnard has been charged with the murder of another 14-year-old boy after reportedly shooting the victim while he was standing near a bus stop in Oxnard, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Oxnard Police officers responded to the 1300 block of South C Street on the evening of Sept. 12 to find Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez, the 14-year-old victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Investigation determined a 15-year-old boy verbally confronted Jimenez near Durley Park in Oxnard prior to the shooting, according to the District Attorney's Office. Jimenez then walked to a nearby bus stop where he waited for a family member to pick him up.

The 15-year-old boy returned in his car as Jimenez was waiting for his family and shot him multiple times.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 18, and was charged with murder on Thursday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 3.