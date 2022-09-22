Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 3:11 pm

Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – A 15-year-old teenage boy from Oxnard has been charged with the murder of another 14-year-old boy after reportedly shooting the victim while he was standing near a bus stop in Oxnard, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Oxnard Police officers responded to the 1300 block of South C Street on the evening of Sept. 12 to find Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez, the 14-year-old victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Investigation determined a 15-year-old boy verbally confronted Jimenez near Durley Park in Oxnard prior to the shooting, according to the District Attorney's Office. Jimenez then walked to a nearby bus stop where he waited for a family member to pick him up.

The 15-year-old boy returned in his car as Jimenez was waiting for his family and shot him multiple times.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 18, and was charged with murder on Thursday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 3.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content