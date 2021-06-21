Oxnard woman given Second Chance at a perfect smile

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- An Oxnard woman is getting a second chance to smile on Friday.

28-year-old Alyssia Lopez was chosen as the first recipient of the Second Chance program from Greater Ventura Oral and Facial Surgery.

Lopez was missing several front teeth, something that kept her from smiling.

“I was always just so embarrassed. Even if it is like going to a parent-teacher conference for my son. I never wanted to embarrass him, so I would just do things on the phone," said Lopez.

She was chosen for the All-on-4 treatment that replaces decayed and missing teeth with dental implants.

The young mother will now get a free smile makeover valued at over $50,000.

“This is an opportunity to change peoples lives. We selected Alyssia. At a very young age, 20, she is missing pretty much all of her teeth and this will give her an opportunity to start over and improve her self-esteem and quality of life. We are confident she will do great," said Dr. Hessam Siavash from Greater Ventura Oral and Facial Surgery.

The surgery will be just in time for her wedding that she has been putting off.

“It means that I can have my self-esteem back and I can have my personality back, and I can be more willing to do things in public," said Lopez.

The oral surgeons were shocked at how many people applied for the Second Chance Program.



“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who need care and don’t have access to care," said Dr. Siavash.



Lopez says she is grateful for this opportunity and to be able to smile big and wide on her special day.