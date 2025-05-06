Santa Maria to Consider Helping Fund Study for Highway 101/Betteravia Road Interchange Improvements

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria will consider approving an agreement with Caltrans to help fund the Highway 101/Betteravia Road Interchange Project Study Report.

According to Santa Maria City Council agenda for the Tuesday, May 6th meeting, councilmembers will vote to authorize the Director of Finance to appropriate $175,000 from the Growth Mitigation Traffic Account to fund the necessary oversight of the project.

In the agenda, the city reports the purpose of the project is to improve operations at the busy interchange by making improvements to the northbound ramps in the southeast quadrant of the interchange.

The study report will be the first phase of development for the interchange project.

Santa Maria staff has recommended to the City Council that it approve the Cooperative Agreement.

It also reported should the City Council choose to defer the approval and suspend the work on the interchange, but the delay could potentially result in the loss of $2 million of Measure A funds

that have been earmarked for the project and may create potential issues with further development on the eastside of Highway 101.

Santa Maria City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, May 6 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Santa Maria City Hall.