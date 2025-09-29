Santa Barbara Artists and Scientists Explore AI’s Role in Shaping the Future of Creativity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Artificial intelligence is no longer just the realm of labs and start-ups. In Santa Barbara, it’s reshaping how artists, architects, and scientists think about creation itself. Not as a replacement for human imagination, but as an expansion of it.

Dr. JoAnn Kuchera-Morin, director of the AlloSphere Research Laboratory at UC Santa Barbara, said she sees AI as an essential interface rather than a creative substitute. “Don’t use the AI to create for us, but use the AI as an interface to help us do things that typically are too tedious. It can really find patterns and information very quickly. So let’s use AI for what AI is. It’s not to make or create,” she said.

Kuchera-Morin, who helped inspire the team behind Las Vegas’ Sphere, views computation as today’s instrument of art. “I believe that the computer is going to be intertwined with every aspect of life, from making beautiful art, to understanding very complex science,” she said.

For Iason Paterakis, a California-based architect-engineer and Ph.D. candidate in UCSB’s Media Arts and Technology program, the debate is not whether AI belongs in creative spaces, but how to use it. “It’s not a replacement, it’s an augmentation of the workflow of creative people,” he explained. In his work, projection mapping turns city buildings into responsive canvases that can shift with human emotion, history, or culture. “Projecting on a building, you can change the outcome of how the building is perceived," Paterakis said. "This is called transformable architecture.”

Fellow Media Arts and Technology Ph.D. student Nefeli Manoudaki also sees AI as a tool that, when used wisely, can push creative boundaries. “If you put it to do your homework, then you might be cheating. But if you use it to help you dream or explore further, then I don’t say it feels like cheating,” she said.

Manoudaki emphasized Santa Barbara’s unique role in the global art-tech landscape, noting that San Francisco leans toward tech industry and tools, while Los Angeles is more focused on artistic experimentation. “In Santa Barbara we tend to integrate more of the science and the technology behind it. So we’re literally between San Francisco and L.A., it’s a very good verdict of all of the fields,” she said.

Santa Barbara is also home to Google’s Quantum AI campus in Goleta, which brings together a quantum data center, fabrication facility, and cutting-edge research. Forest Stearns, artist-in-residence at Google’s Quantum AI Lab, will join News Channel on Thursday, October 2 at 6 p.m. to discuss the quiet power of design, voice, and visual culture in shaping how we live with intelligent systems.

All four will bring their perspectives together at Brave New Work: Art and Tech in the Hands of Artists, a three-day symposium and contemporary art exhibition running October 7-9, 2025, across Santa Barbara. The event will feature installations, public projections, and discussions with internationally recognized artists and scientists exploring how AI, quantum computing, and emerging technologies are shaping a new era of art and human experience.