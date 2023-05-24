Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 5:43 pm
Published 6:13 pm

College Park redesign project seeks public input

City of Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – City of Lompoc staff and project architects are seeking the public's input on two design options for the playground section of the College Park redesign.

Two different layouts have been proposed and the public is asked to weigh in though an online survey available now until Friday, Jun. 9, 2023.

The $3.6 million redesign project is part of California Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program.

Both design options feature PLAYCORE structures. For more information about PLAYCORE National Demonstration Sites visit their website here.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

