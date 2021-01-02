Neighbor accidentally drives truck into Santa Maria home

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A Santa Maria family started their year off with an unlikely, and dangerous, surprise.

SM Police said they received a call regarding a truck into a house around 3:40 p.m.

After arriving at the 1500 block of Syracuse Way, officers learned that a neighbor had been backing up their truck when they hit the gas instead of the break, launching the vehicle into the side of a house.

The truck ended up fully inside the home, causing major damages.

Fortunately, only one person in the truck had minor injuries. The family of the home was safe.

Crews worked to help patch up the giant hole while the Red Cross responded to help the family with housing needs.