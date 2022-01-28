Skip to Content
Published 11:52 am

Santa Barbara City Fire Department reduces fire-risks for local communities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara City Fire Department conducted a vegetation management project in Honda Valley off Miramonte Dr. this week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the department said its Wildlife Mitigation Program worked on a community fuels reduction project in the valley.

According to the department, fuel reduction projects are designed to maintain and enhance defensible space around communities to create protection against fire risks.

The project's mechanical treatments generally consist of reducing the percentage of receptive fuel beds in a specific pattern.

Then, cut biomass is usually chipped on site or assembled into piles for burning at a later date, according to the program.

This management section of the fire department follows and produces Santa Barbara County's Unit Fire Plan.

