Nipomo High currently under a secure-in-place order after anonymous online tip

NIPOMO, Calif. – A secure-in-place message was issued to students, parents, and staff at Nipomo High School Tuesday after an online anonymous tip was received by the school and sent to law enforcement.

Parents were cautioned to not come to campus and the secure-in-place alert was issued out of caution stated the Nipomo High School alert.

Nipomo High updated its alert to explain that students are being escorted to the gym where they are being served lunch, can use the bathroom, and have access to their phones and devices while keeping their backpacks in classrooms.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, deputies are on campus for a suspicious circumstances call after school officials contacted law enforcement.

This is an evolving law enforcement response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.