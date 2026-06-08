Pope Leo calls war a ‘painful defeat’ of negotiations as Israel and Iran trade worst strikes in months

By Christopher Lamb, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Leo XIV has described war as a “painful defeat” of negotiations while lamenting that violence and polarization has plunged the world into a “profound” crisis during a historic, peace-focused speech at the Spanish parliament Monday.

Leo XIV’s address to politicians in the Cortes Generales, the first by a pontiff, stressed that “peace demands diplomatic courage, ethical responsibility” and for countries to resolve disputes through international law.

His remarks come as Israel and Iran trade strikes in the worst escalation of the war since the April truce and on a day when the pope met Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, who has opposed the United States and Israel’s war in Iran.

The pope, who has also been outspoken in his opposition to the conflict, was defended by Sánchez when US President Donald Trump attacked the pontiff for his opposition to the Iran war. Trump has also clashed with Sánchez over Iran.

“Every war constitutes, ultimately, a painful defeat of the capacity to negotiate and also of that shared conscience of humanity that recognizes bonds of justice between nations,” Leo told Spain’s political leaders in Madrid.

“The world is going through a profound spiritual and cultural crisis, which manifests itself in multiple forms of violence, polarization and mutual distrust. In this context, peace presents itself as a political aspiration and, even more so, as a true moral imperative.”

The first American pope, who is visiting Spain until Friday, insisted that “peace demands diplomatic courage, ethical responsibility” and the obligation on states “to resolve their disputes through the peaceful means offered by international law.”

The pope’s wide-ranging address warned against increased European spending on arms and the plight of immigrants. He also praised Spain’s historic role in developing the foundation stones for the contemporary understanding of human rights 500 years ago.

The pope stressed that the “inviolable dignity” of every person must guide all legal systems and, for Leo, this includes immigrants.

“The affirmation of human dignity cannot remain abstract when so many people are forced to leave everything behind in search of peace, security and a future,” the pope said.

“The tragic drama of migration also challenges the conscience of nations and the ethical foundation of the international order today.”

Migration is one of the key themes of the papal visit to Spain, and Leo will travel to the Canary Islands to show his support for immigrants at a major entry point for those coming to Europe.

The pope, addressing a highly polarized political landscape in Spain, said that politicians have an obligation to try and “disarm language,” and called for a “moral renewal” in the country.

“Political pluralism should not degenerate into the constant disparagement of the adversary,” the pope said.

His speech was greeted by sustained applause from the chamber.

Political polarization has increased in Spain recently. Sánchez’s left-wing government is facing difficulties, including corruption scandals, while more conservative voices, such as the nationalist-populist right-wing party Vox, are rising in popularity.

The-CNN-Wire

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