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China’s Xi Jinping arrives in North Korea for summit with Kim

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Published 8:19 pm

By Simone McCarthy, Yoonjung Seo, CNN

Beijing/Seoul (CNN) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived in North Korea for his first visit to the secluded nation in seven years.

Xi’s arrival Monday midday local time in Pyongyang was confirmed by Chinese state media Xinhua.

This is Xi’s first overseas trip this year. It comes just weeks after he hosted Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump for separate visits in the Chinese capital – and plays to Beijing’s efforts to cast China as a versatile, global power broker at a moment of geopolitical flux.

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